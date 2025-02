The 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off in Cottbus, Germany.

The Azerbaijani team is taking part in the first tournament of the year, Idman.biz reports.

After the qualification rounds on the first day, Nikita Simonov has advanced to the final of the rings event.

Simonov, a silver medalist at the European Championship and last year’s Cottbus World Cup champion, now has another chance to claim the World Cup title once again.

Idman.biz