20 February 2025
Final test ahead of the Gymnastics World Cup

Gymnastics
News
20 February 2025 12:12
21
The 30th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship and the 9th Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship and National Championship will take place at the Milli Gimnastika Arenası (National Gymnastics Arena) in Baku from February 28.

The two-day event will serve as a warm-up ahead of the upcoming World Cup, scheduled for March 6-9, Idman.biz reports.

Gymnasts will compete across different age groups:
Babies: 2018-2017
Minors: 2016-2015
Children: 2014-2013
Juniors: 2012-2011
Youth: 2010-2009-2008
Seniors: 2007 and older

The championship will allow local gymnasts to showcase their skills and fine-tune their routines ahead of the prestigious World Cup.

Idman.biz

