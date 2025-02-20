Final test ahead of the Gymnastics World Cup

The 30th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship and the 9th Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship and National Championship will take place at the Milli Gimnastika Arenası (National Gymnastics Arena) in Baku from February 28.

The two-day event will serve as a warm-up ahead of the upcoming World Cup, scheduled for March 6-9, Idman.biz reports.

Gymnasts will compete across different age groups:

Babies: 2018-2017

Minors: 2016-2015

Children: 2014-2013

Juniors: 2012-2011

Youth: 2010-2009-2008

Seniors: 2007 and older

The championship will allow local gymnasts to showcase their skills and fine-tune their routines ahead of the prestigious World Cup.

Idman.biz