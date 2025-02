Athletes participating in the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup are arriving in Baku ahead of the season-opening event.

Training sessions for gymnasts will begin tomorrow, with the competition officially starting on February 22, Idman.biz reports.

The World Cup marks the first major event of the season for trampoline and tumbling athletes, featuring participants from 15 countries, including Japan, Spain, the USA, Kazakhstan, and others.

Idman.biz