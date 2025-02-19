Mongolian rhythmic gymnastics team holds training camp in Baku - PHOTO

The athletes representing the Glamour Gymnastics Studio club are continuing their preparations

The Mongolian national rhythmic gymnastics team is currently holding a training camp in Baku.

The athletes representing the Glamour Gymnastics Studio club are continuing their preparations at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

The team is practicing new routines for the upcoming season, fine-tuning their performances with the support of local experts. Among those assisting is Aliya Pashayeva, the head coach of Azerbaijan’s national team.

Idman.biz