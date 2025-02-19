19 February 2025
Historic Olympic-focused debut at Baku World Cup

Gymnastics
19 February 2025 15:11
The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, set to take place in Baku on February 22-23, is shaping up to be a historic event in many ways.

For the first time, the competition will feature synchronized mixed pairs trampoline routines, adding an exciting new dimension and increasing the number of medal sets up for grabs, Idman.biz reports.

This new mixed pairs category will also be part of the World Championships hosted in Pamplona, Spain, later this year. With the inclusion of this discipline, the total number of medals at the Baku World Cup will rise to 16. Previously, medals were contested in individual and team events, tumbling, double mini-trampoline, synchronized trampoline, and team all-around competitions.

The introduction of mixed pairs synchronized trampoline routines into the World Cup calendar is a groundbreaking move, and Baku will be the pioneering host for this innovative addition. This early-season trial run offers gymnasts valuable preparation time ahead of the World Championships scheduled for November.

Christophe Lambert, President of the Trampoline Technical Committee at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), expressed optimism about mixed synchronized routines potentially becoming an Olympic discipline. He noted: “We have already received positive feedback from several countries that have started practicing this event. It could serve as a key to opening the door for synchronized trampoline to be included in the Olympic program.”

The FIG portal highlights that the introduction of mixed pairs is just one of the buzzworthy developments surrounding the 2025 World Championships, scheduled for November 6-9. Spain has never hosted a World Championships in this discipline, but following their remarkable performance at the 2023 World Championships, where they secured a record four medals, expectations are high for Pamplona’s upcoming event.

The competition will take place at Arena Navarra, a venue with a seating capacity of approximately 10,000, located in the southern part of the city. The arena is famously known for hosting the bull-running events during the San Fermín Festival every July.

Before the World Championships, all eyes will be on the Paris Olympics, the biggest event of the year. The 12,000-capacity Bercy Arena is expected to be packed with fans cheering for top athletes like Bryony Page (Great Britain) and Ivan Litvinovich (Neutral Athlete), both gold medalists. Notably, both gymnasts have confirmed their participation in this year’s competitions, with Litvinovich also set to compete in Baku.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz

