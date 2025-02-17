European Gymnastics Executive Committee holds meeting to discuss future competitions and developments

Key decisions on upcoming championships and new regulations were made during the first Executive Committee meeting of European Gymnastics (EG), chaired by Farid Qayibov.

The meeting took place at the EG headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the committee discussed the organization of future European Championships and other important matters, Idman.biz reports.

The right to host the 2026 European Championships in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics was awarded to Zagreb, Croatia. The exact date of the event, which will take place in August 2026, will be confirmed later.

In addition, EG member federations will soon be invited to a forum to discuss the organization’s management structure.

The committee also approved updates to the Accreditation Rules for 2025 and confirmed the budget for the year.

A new category was introduced in Trampoline Gymnastics. Starting from the 2026 season, athletes under 21 (U21) will compete in the European Championship for trampoline, tumbling, and double mini-trampoline.

The TeamGym Technical Committee was mandated to finalize the “TeamGym 2025-2028 Practice Code,” which will be released by the end of March.

Applications are now open for countries wishing to host continental competitions. These include the 2026 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics and Trampoline, 2027 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics, Age Group competitions, and Acrobatics, and the 2028 European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics, U15 competitions, and Trampoline. Countries wishing to host the 2028 “European Gym for Life Challenge,” “EUROGYM,” and “Golden Age Gym Festival” can also submit their applications.

The next Executive Committee meeting will be held in Lausanne on June 21-22.

