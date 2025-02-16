16 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani gymnasts who will participate in World Cup was announced

Gymnastics
News
16 February 2025 12:13
9
Azerbaijani gymnasts who will participate in the World Cup to be held in Baku have been announced.

Idman.biz reports, citing AZERTAC, that Azerbaijan will be represented in the tournament by Nikita Simonov (hoops), Ivan Tikhonov (horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (freestyle, pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (pole vault, horizontal bar), Murad Agarzayev (freestyle), Ramin Damirov (parallel bars) among men, and Nazanin Teymurova (on each of the 6 apparatuses) and Deniz Aliyeva (on each of the 6 apparatuses) among women.

At the end of the four-day competition, the traditional AGF Trophy cup will also be presented to the gymnasts who scored the highest execution points.

World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena from March 6 to 9.

Idman.biz

