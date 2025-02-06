First achievement for Azerbaijani judge in trampoline gymnastics

The results of the International Trampoline Gymnastics judging course have been announced.

The event took place from January 28-31 in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

For the first time, Azerbaijani judges have gained expertise in the categories of double-mini trampoline gymnastics. One of our judges, Rovshan Gurbanov, has earned a category in both disciplines.

Here are the categories awarded:

2nd Category

• Surkhay Garayev (Trampoline Gymnastics)

3rd Category

• Riyad Abbasov (Trampoline Gymnastics)

• Rovshan Gurbanov (Trampoline Gymnastics)

• Aykhan Ahmadli (Trampoline Gymnastics)

• Zahra Pashazada (Trampoline Gymnastics)

• Alina Gontareva (Trampoline Gymnastics)

• Kamil Guliyev (Double-Mini Trampoline)

4th Category

• Sanan Mahmudlu (Trampoline Gymnastics)

• Inna Timofoyeva (Trampoline Gymnastics)

• Hafiz Rzayev (Tumbling and Double-Mini Trampoline)

• Yasir Tanriverdiyev (Tumbling)

• Dmitri Karatashov (Tumbling)

• Taleh Haziyev (Tumbling)

• Rovshan Gurbanov (Double-Mini Trampoline)

