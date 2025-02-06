6 February 2025
First achievement for Azerbaijani judge in trampoline gymnastics

Gymnastics
News
6 February 2025 17:34
16
The results of the International Trampoline Gymnastics judging course have been announced.

The event took place from January 28-31 in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

For the first time, Azerbaijani judges have gained expertise in the categories of double-mini trampoline gymnastics. One of our judges, Rovshan Gurbanov, has earned a category in both disciplines.

Here are the categories awarded:

2nd Category
• Surkhay Garayev (Trampoline Gymnastics)

3rd Category
• Riyad Abbasov (Trampoline Gymnastics)
• Rovshan Gurbanov (Trampoline Gymnastics)
• Aykhan Ahmadli (Trampoline Gymnastics)
• Zahra Pashazada (Trampoline Gymnastics)
• Alina Gontareva (Trampoline Gymnastics)
• Kamil Guliyev (Double-Mini Trampoline)

4th Category
• Sanan Mahmudlu (Trampoline Gymnastics)
• Inna Timofoyeva (Trampoline Gymnastics)
• Hafiz Rzayev (Tumbling and Double-Mini Trampoline)
• Yasir Tanriverdiyev (Tumbling)
• Dmitri Karatashov (Tumbling)
• Taleh Haziyev (Tumbling)
• Rovshan Gurbanov (Double-Mini Trampoline)

Idman.biz

