1 February 2025
Baku World Cup draw to be held in Lausanne

Gymnastics
1 February 2025 13:23
18
The draw ceremony for the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup to be held in Baku will be held on February 4.

The event will be held at the headquarters of the International Gymnastics Federation in Lausanne, Switzerland, Idman.biz reports.

The order of performance will be determined during the draw according to the gymnasts' ratings.

World Cup, to be held on February 21-23, will include not only individual trampoline competitions, but also synchronized jumping competitions. Gymnasts from 15 countries will compete for victory.

