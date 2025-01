International judging courses on trampoline gymnastics are being held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that participants were provided with detailed information about the new rules on the first day of the course.

To enhance the standards of judging in trampoline gymnastics and ensure consistent application of the rules, interactive sessions were also conducted.

100 judges from various countries are taking part in the courses.

The event will continue until January 31.

