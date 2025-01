A trampoline gymnastics seminar was held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The event was led by Patrick Siegfried, a member of the Technical Committee for Trampoline Gymnastics under European Gymnastics, Idman.biz reports.

On the first day of the seminar, athletes were taught various techniques, including maintaining proper body positioning on the trampoline, progressing from simple jumps to complex combinations, correct landing, and other skills both theoretically and practically.

Idman.biz