An international referee seminar in rhythmic gymnastics has concluded in Baku.

The event was attended by 150 referees from 25 countries, Idman.biz reports.

During the seminar, discussions focused on the rule changes that will be in effect from this year until 2028, marking the start of a new Olympic cycle.

At the end of the courses, the referees took exams to assess their knowledge.

