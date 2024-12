Next year, Baku will once again host the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the event will take place from May 1-4 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Last year's European Cup in Baku gained attention for its unique format. Based on the results of the all-around qualification, 16 gymnasts who secured spots in the final stage of the championship participated in the Cross Battles" competition.

Idman.biz