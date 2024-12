The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has postponed its year-end press conference.

AGF's press service announced the decision, citing today's plane crash as the delay. The new date for the rescheduled meeting has not yet been determined, Idman.biz reports.

For context, the AZAL Airlines plane involved in the accident near Aktau carried 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Idman.biz