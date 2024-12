The first day of the judging courses for acrobatic gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena has concluded.

The event is being led by international judge Durdana Ahmadova and the national team’s head coach, Irada Gurbanova, Idmna.biz reports.

The courses focus on discussing the nuances of the rules that will be applied in acrobatic gymnastics competitions starting next year.

The event, which began on December 12, will conclude tomorrow.

Idman.biz