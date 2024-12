The schedule for the Rhythmic Gymnastics International Tournament “Winter Fairytale” has been unveiled.

Idman.biz reports,taking place from December 14 to 15 at the National Gymnastics Arena, the competition will feature participants born between 2009 and 2018.

Athletes from abroad are also expected to join the event.

Performances will be accompanied by visuals inspired by enchanting winter tales.

