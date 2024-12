Today, the Azerbaijan Trampoline Gymnastics Championship and the Baku Championship will start at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Children born in 2017 and 2014-2016, teenagers born in 2012-2013, young people and adults born in 2008-2011 will compete, Idman.biz reports.

Competitions will be held in both individual and synchronized jumping.

According to the regulations, the results of the participants will be determined based on the results of two attempts in the classification.

Idman.biz