The Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnastics team won the world championship in Gimaraish.

The pair of Agasif Rahimov-Raziya Seyidli won the gold medal, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representatives have collected 29,080 points during participation actions. They left Ukraine and the DPRK behind. Agasif Rahimov-Raziya Seyidli took the top step of the podium even during the pair of balance exercises.

Azerbaijan won 4 gold and 1 silver medals at the World Championship.

