The Azerbaijani team secured 3 gold medals at the World Acrobatics Championship held in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Idman.biz reports that the mixed pair Aghasif Rahimov - Raziye Seyidli won the balance exercises, and the men's pair Daniel Abbasov - Murad Rafiyev won the combination and balance exercises.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani acrobats won a silver medal in team participation.

The photo report from the first day of the final stage.

Idman.biz