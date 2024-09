The Azerbaijani aerobics team takes part in the world age group competitions held in Pesaro (Italy).

At the end of the first day, Azerbaijani gymnasts did not qualify for the finals, Idman.biz reports. Maryam Topchubashova took 15th place in the qualifying round.

Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Fidan Ibrahimova, Maryam Topchubashova and Evelina Kozlovskaya were 12th in the group competition.

Idman.biz