Azerbaijani athlete Sabina Aliyeva, who represents Azerbaijan in international figure skating competitions, took part in the Grand Prix of Figure Skating among Juniors held in Ankara, Turkiye.

Azerbaijani athlete performed short and free programs and scored 129.84 points among 35 athletes, Idman.biz reports.

According to the final result, Aliyeva took 18th place.

Idman.biz