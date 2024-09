Dmitri Poliaroush, a member of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Trampoline Technical Committee, held a seminar for Azerbaijani coaches and judges.

The event took place on September 16-20 at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

Before that, the Belarusian specialist held a seminar for trainers in Baku , as well as second-level courses.

Poliaroush has won the world and European championships many times and has twice participated in the Olympics.

