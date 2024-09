The skills of our gymnast coach in India were highly appreciated

Azerbaijani coach Dilbar Ibrahimov was invited to lead the High-Performance Training Camp for the Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team in Srinagar, India.

The 21-day camp, supported by the J&K Sports Council and the Indian Gymnastics Federation, provided a platform for Ibrahimov to share her expertise, as reported by Idman.biz.

Her coaching skills were highly praised by the J&K administration.

Idman.biz