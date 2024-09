The Azerbaijani team in the Gymnastics for All category took part in the 6th Asian Gymnasium in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia).

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani gymnasts, who were awarded medals for their team performance, were also awarded a special "Audience Award".

The team coached by Ruslan Eyvazov includes Fidan Badalova, Aygun Ismayilova, Rena Fataliyeva, Ellada Kardashaliyeva, Alfiya Mantova, Humay Gafarova, Shahana Jafarova, Darya and Anastasia Kshnyakin.

