31 May 2024
"Gymnastics for All" will unite countries and continents in Baku

Gymnastics
News
Tomorrow, the 2nd International Challenger on Gymnastics for Everyone will start on Baku Boulevard. About 60 teams and 800 participants from different regions of Azerbaijan and foreign countries will participate in this gymnastics festival, which will unite all people regardless of age and physical fitness level.

According to Idman.biz, the participants of the event will perform in two categories - under 50 and over 50.

The purpose of the festival is to prove that gymnastics is not only a sport, but also an example of a healthy lifestyle, as well as a form of entertainment. Master classes, team marches and various entertainment programs are also planned for the event.

Gymnastics is gaining popularity all over the world. It includes two events organized by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG): The World Gymnaestrada and the World Gymnasium for Life Challenge, held every four years.

This is not the first "Gymnastics for Everyone" Challenge held in Azerbaijan. Last year, such an event brought together 500 athletes from 46 teams representing Azerbaijan, Georgia and Lithuania, as well as 20 regions of the country.

Hlif Thorgeirsdottir, president of the "Gymnastics for All" Technical Committee of European Gymnastics, expressed his high opinion of the event: "Various events are organized in Europe within the framework of "Gymnastics for All". I am glad that this Challenge is also held in Azerbaijan. We are trying to make this type of gymnastics and such events more widespread and include more people. Gymnastics in your country is developing rapidly, you have good coaches and athletes, you have a National Gymnastics Arena. It is very nice to see such conditions."

It is interesting that the oldest participant in the competition of the festival organized last year was 88 years old. He performed as part of the specially invited guests - the Lithuanian team.

According to Ruslan Eyvazov, head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in the "Gymnastics for All" category, who is a member of the Gymnastics for All Technical Committee of European Gymnastics, our athletes have been participating in international events since 2015: "The European guests who visited to watch the Challenge last year emphasized that Azerbaijan traditionally hosts sports competitions at the highest level. This year, the geography of our event has also expanded. This Challenge will be held again on Baku Boulevard, which has already become a traditional place.”

The event will end with a spectacular Gala show on June 2. In fact, for everyone, gymnastics is the embodiment of a healthy lifestyle, fun and friendly philosophy. Regardless of age and level of physical fitness, anyone can do this sport.

