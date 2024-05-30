30 May 2024
Seven Azerbaijani gymnasts in Montenegro Cup - PHOTO

30 May 2024 11:49
15
The Azerbaijan national team will participate in the Montenegro Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The competition to be held in Budva will take place on June 1-2. 7 athletes of our traveling team will participate in the tournament under the guidance of coaches Valentina Ukleina and Darya Lehka.

Medina Demirova and Zahra Jafarova will compete in the individual competition of seniors. Young gymnasts Nilufar Orujlu, Medina Abbasli and Shams Muvaffagi, as well as teenagers Maryam Baloghlanova and Nur Sadygova will show their skills.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani judges Aliya Pashayeva and Aysel Hasanova will also participate in the tournament.

