24 May 2024
EN

Budapest challenge of Azerbaijani gymnasts

Gymnastics
News
24 May 2024 10:00
7
The Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championship, held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

Idman.biz reports that on the third day of the competition, the all-around competition among adults will continue, gymnasts will compete for the finals in separate movements.

Today, athletes will perform with clubs and ribbons. Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Kamila Seyidzade will perform in both types.

After the first day of competition, Aghamirova is 13th in the all-around.

After the first two days of the competition, the Azerbaijani national team has a bronze medal. Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli were 3rd in the team score.

