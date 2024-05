The World Cup of acrobatic gymnastics was held.

Idman.biz reports that athletes of the Azerbaijan national team won gold and silver medals in the competition.

The duo of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev experienced the joy of winning the championship in the men's duos competition. Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli won the second place in the mixed doubles competition.

It should be noted that the tournament was held in Maya, Portugal.

Idman.biz