Gymnastics for all exercises dedicated to the International Thalassemia Day were organized in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Idman.biz reports that children from the Thalassemia Center were involved in the trainings organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Children performed warm-up, gymnastics, various dance movements under the guidance of gymnastics specialists.

Idman.biz