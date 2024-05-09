European champions in the World Cup

The Azerbaijani national acrobatics team will participate in the World Cup to be held in Burgas on May 10-12.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team will go to Bulgaria with a strong team.

Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov, multiple European champions who will compete in mixed doubles, as well as Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, the men's duet who won the continental championship, also took part in the team.

Another mixed pair will compete in the World Cup. Milana Aliyeva and Sabir Agayev will also demonstrate their skills.

It should be noted that the race in Burgas will be the first race of the season in the World Cup.

Idman.biz