The first European Cup was held in Baku - PHOTO

Today, at the initiative of European Gymnastics, the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup will start in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Idman.biz reports that athletes from 34 countries will compete in the competition, which will last until May 5.

The European Cup, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will be distinguished by its new format. According to the program, great individual gymnasts will fight with the system of "cross-battles". In doing so, they will test their strength with each other to advance to the final stage after qualifying competitions.

The winners of the European Cup will be determined in the individual and all-around program, as well as in the team score.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual competitions, and a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova in group movements.

