The International Tournament Ritam Cup in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 5 medals.

Sofiya Mammadova took the second place among young gymnasts in the all-around, and the third place in the hoop and ball movements.

And Ilona Zeynalova won the bronze prize in all-around and hoop performance among adults.

Idman.biz