82 medals in the World Cup

20 April 2024
Gymnastics
News
18 April 2024 15:38
The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will start tomorrow in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that members of 34 teams have won medals in the competition held since 1983.

He found a total of 3384 prize winners in the World Cup and FIG World Challenge Cup. 82 of them won by the Azerbaijani gymnasts.

The Azerbaijani national team has won 6 gold, 19 silver and 57 bronze medals. The team is 7th in the world in the total number of awards. Russia was represented 1186 times, Belarus 464 times, Bulgaria 390 times, Ukraine 279 times, Italy 249 times, Israel 222 times.

It should be noted that 22 out of 34 medal winning teams experienced the joy of championship. The Azerbaijani national team ranks 13th in terms of awards.

