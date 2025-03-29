Formal finish for Azerbaijan U19 Team

Azerbaijan’s U19 futsal national team is set to play its final match in the UEFA European Championship main qualification round today.

Idman.biz reports that the team will face Turkiye in what is now a formality, as Azerbaijan has already lost its chance to advance. The match will kick off at 19:00 Baku time.

Meanwhile, in the other group fixture, hosts Croatia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

EURO 2025 – Main Qualification Round

March 29, Group 7 – Matchday 3

19:00. Azerbaijan vs. Turkiye

Referees: Filipa Prata (Portugal), Rastislav Behancin (Slovakia), Liviu Dumitru Chita (Romania)

Ribnjak Sports Arena, Croatia

Idman.biz