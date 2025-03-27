Azerbaijan U19 futsal team repeats negative record

​The Azerbaijan U19 team suffered a heavy defeat in their opening match of the UEFA Futsal EURO 2025 main qualifying round.

The Azerbaijan team lost 2-10 to Bosnia and Herzegovina, equaling its worst-ever goal difference in European Championship qualifiers, Idman.biz reports.

This is the third time Azerbaijan U19 has lost by an eight-goal margin in an official tournament:

EURO 2019 Qualifiers: Slovenia 9-1 Azerbaijan

EURO 2023 Qualifiers: Greece 11-3 Azerbaijan

EURO 2025 Qualifiers: Bosnia and Herzegovina 10-2 Azerbaijan

Additionally, this is only the second time the team has conceded 10 or more goals in a single game, with the first being against Greece in 2023.

Despite the tough start, Azerbaijan still has a chance to bounce back in the remaining matches.

