26 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan U19 futsal player: "We are here for a successful result"

Futsal
News
26 March 2025 10:39
15
"We started preparing for this tournament on March 16 with an eight-day training camp in Baku."

Azerbaijan U19 futsal player Punhan Gasimzada shared his thoughts ahead of their crucial match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA European Championship main qualification round, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking to Azfutzal.az, the young player detailed their preparations: "Our head coach focused on physical training and tactical work during this period. It was a productive camp, and most importantly, no one got injured. We played two matches as part of our preparation—one friendly and one official game in the Higher League. The match against league leaders 'Baku Fire' was particularly intense. The purpose of these back-to-back games was to adapt to the tight schedule of this tournament and be ready for strong opponents. Compared to the squad that played in the preliminary round in January, we have made two changes."

Despite travel fatigue, the team held a final pre-match training session today, focusing entirely on tactical plays and set-piece execution.

"Even though we are a bit tired, our morale is high."
Looking ahead to the group matches, Gasimzada emphasized the challenge of their opening game: "Our first opponent is Bosnia and Herzegovina. We know it will be a tough match. These teams are on a different level compared to those we faced in the preliminary round. That’s why we must be more focused, disciplined, and make as few mistakes as possible. Of course, we respect our opponents, but we have come here to achieve a successful result."

The match will take place today at 19:00 Baku time at Ribnjak Sports Arena in Croatia.

Idman.biz

