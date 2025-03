A trio of Azerbaijani FIFA futsal referees—Hikmat Gafarli, Knyaz Amiraslanov, and Ali Jabrayilov—has received an international appointment.

Idman.biz reports thatThey will officiate the Turkiye vs. Slovakia match in Group 3 of the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 main round.

The match is set to take place on March 12 in Erzincan, Turkiye.

Notably, Gafarli will serve as the first referee, Amiraslanov as the second, and Jabrayilov as the third.

Idman.biz