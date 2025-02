The referees for the Azerbaijan national futsal team’s upcoming match against Greece have been announced.

A team of referees from Bulgaria will officiate the match in the main stage of the UEFA EURO 2026 qualification, Idman.biz reports.

In the match, which will take place in Athens, the referees will be Trayan Enchev, Kaloyan Kirilov, and Ivan Ivanov. The referee observer will be Eichler Sven from Germany.

The match will kick off on March 11 at the DAIS Sports Arena.

