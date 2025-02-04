Azerbaijan's futsal team faces must-win match against Greece

The Azerbaijan futsal team is gearing up for its third match in the Euro 2026 Qualifiers today.
The team, led by Vitaliy Borisov, will face Greece in a crucial home match at the Baku Sports Palace, Idman.biz reports.
With no wins so far in the group, Azerbaijan must secure a victory to avoid finishing last in their group.
Euro 2026 Qualifiers – Group V
February 4
20:00 – Azerbaijan vs. Greece
Referees: Telmen Undrakh (Norway), Jakob Pavlovski (Germany), Dag Erik Tangvik (Norway)
Baku Sports Palace
Current Standings:
1. Croatia – 3 points (1-0-0, 9-2)
2. Greece – 3 points (1-0-0, 4-1)
3. Sweden – 1 point (0-1-1, 4-7)
4. Azerbaijan – 1 point (0-1-1, 5-12)
The team will play Greece again in an away match on March 11.
