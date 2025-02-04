4 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan's futsal team faces must-win match against Greece

Futsal
News
4 February 2025 11:48
18
Azerbaijan's futsal team faces must-win match against Greece

The Azerbaijan futsal team is gearing up for its third match in the Euro 2026 Qualifiers today.

The team, led by Vitaliy Borisov, will face Greece in a crucial home match at the Baku Sports Palace, Idman.biz reports.

With no wins so far in the group, Azerbaijan must secure a victory to avoid finishing last in their group.

Euro 2026 Qualifiers – Group V
February 4
20:00 – Azerbaijan vs. Greece
Referees: Telmen Undrakh (Norway), Jakob Pavlovski (Germany), Dag Erik Tangvik (Norway)
Baku Sports Palace

Current Standings:
1. Croatia – 3 points (1-0-0, 9-2)
2. Greece – 3 points (1-0-0, 4-1)
3. Sweden – 1 point (0-1-1, 4-7)
4. Azerbaijan – 1 point (0-1-1, 5-12)

The team will play Greece again in an away match on March 11.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Dominant record: Azerbaijan aims for sixth win against Greece
11:04
Futsal

Dominant record: Azerbaijan aims for sixth win against Greece

Can the national team maintain its perfect streak in EURO 2026 qualifiers?

Azerbaijan futsal player: "This boosts our strength"
3 February 16:31
Futsal

Azerbaijan futsal player: "This boosts our strength"

Ulvi Aliyev reflects on Croatia defeat and prepares for Greece
Azerbaijani national team's head coach: "We conceded 6 out of 9 goals due to our mistakes"
1 February 12:54
Futsal

Azerbaijani national team's head coach: "We conceded 6 out of 9 goals due to our mistakes"

The head coach was not dissatisfied with the players
Azerbaijan faces Croatia in key futsal match
31 January 12:08
Futsal

Azerbaijan faces Croatia in key futsal match

National Team gears up for crucial game in the EURO 2026 qualifiers

Farid Agakishiyev: "A tough match awaits us"
31 January 11:51
Futsal

Farid Agakishiyev: "A tough match awaits us"

Farid Agakishiyev talks about preparation and challenges ahead of Croatia match

National futsal player: "We want to achieve a good result"
30 January 13:39
Futsal

National futsal player: "We want to achieve a good result"

Tofig Mikayilov reflects on preparations ahead of European Championship match against Croatia

Most read

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?
3 February 09:29
Football

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

IFFHS reveals January’s leading goal scorers
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
3 February 11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year