4 February 2025
EN

Dominant record: Azerbaijan aims for sixth win against Greece

Futsal
News
4 February 2025 11:04
20
Azerbaijan’s national team will face Greece for the sixth time in the EURO 2026 main round today.

So far, the head-to-head record heavily favors Azerbaijan, having won all five previous encounters, Idman.biz reports.

The teams first met in the 2000 World Cup qualifiers, where Azerbaijan secured a big win. In subsequent EURO and World Cup qualifiers, Azerbaijan continued its dominance, including a 7-0 victory in Athens and a 5-2 win in Baku during the 2024 World Cup qualifiers.

Head-to-head results:
• 2000 World Cup Qualifiers
29.02.2000 – Greece 3:8 Azerbaijan
• EURO 2022 Qualifiers
02.02.2021 – Greece 0:3 Azerbaijan
14.04.2021 – Azerbaijan 4:0 Greece
• 2024 World Cup Qualifiers
11.10.2022 – Greece 0:7 Azerbaijan
03.03.2023 – Azerbaijan 5:2 Greece

With an undefeated record, Azerbaijan is looking to extend its dominance over Greece in tonight’s match at Baku Sports Hall, kicking off at 20:00 local time.

