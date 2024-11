Azerbaijani futsal referees have received international appointments.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Within the framework of the main stage of EURO 2026, the Czech Republic - Belgium match was assigned to our FIFA referees. Hikmet Gafarli, Knyaz Amiraslanov and Ali Jabrayilov will manage the match to be held in Plzen.

The meeting to be held on December 13 will start at 22:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz