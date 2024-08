The captain of Baku Fire futsal club Elvin Guliyev is participating in the B category course for coaches of UEFA.

In the course organized in Finland, UEFA trainers conduct both theoretical and practical training, Idman.biz reports.

The course consists of 3 stages. After August, the next seminar will be held in November, and the exam will be held in February next year.

This is the top futsal course organized by UEFA.

Idman.biz