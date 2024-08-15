17 August 2024
Futsal
15 August 2024 12:04
Araz-Nakhchivan STAFF for CL

Araz-Nakhchivan futsal club has decided the team that will play in the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League.

The champion of Azerbaijan has already sent the final list to UEFA, Idman.biz reports.

3 goalkeepers were included in the 15-member list.

Azerbaijani representative will face Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland) on August 21, the Estonian champion Sillamae Silla the next day, and the Swedish Uddevalla club on August 24. Only the group leaders will qualify for the main stage.

Goalkeepers: Emin Kurdov, Kamran Hajiyev, Vladislav Reznov

Players: Khazar Aghalizade, Amadeu, Kanan Manafov, Marko Pršić, Ulvi Aliyev, Emil Hasanzade, Lazar Milosavljević, Yanić Aleksandar, Giovanni Valerio, Caique Aledes De Oliveira, Iago Henrique.

Kamran Hajiyev, Kanan Manafov and Iago Henrique were loaned from Baku Fire club. They will help Araz-Nakhchivan in Champions League matches.

