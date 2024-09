The family members and veterans of our martyrs, who gave Azerbaijan population the historic Victory in the Second Karabakh War, watched the final of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 live from the stands of Azneft and Maiden Tower.

Idman.biz informed about this by the Baku City Circuit.

Family members of Azerbaijani hero-martyrs and Azerbaijani veterans have been invited as guests of honor to this prestigious sports event for the 3rd year.

