The winners of the Formula-2 race held within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix were awarded.

The awards were presented by Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Idman.biz reports.

TRIDENT team pilot Richard Verskoor won the race. Victor Martins from Art Grand Prix finished second, Andrea Kimi Antonelli from Prema Racing finished third.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on September 13.

