A technical problem occurred in one of the cars during the third free races of the teams at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The red flag was raised and the car was removed from the track, Idman.biz reports.

The technical problem was detected in the car driven by Esteban Ocon, the pilot of the BWT Alpine team.

After a short break, Esteban Ocon continued his test run.

Idman.biz