The draw of the Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

The drawing ceremony of the new season of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship was held.

Idman.biz reports that 16 teams will participate in the competition, which will start on December 5.

The President of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation Orkhan Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, AFFA General Secretary Sarkhan Hajiyev, PFL representatives and team members took part in the event.

Speaking about the successful performance of our national team in the World Mini-Football Championship, Hajiyev wished success to the teams on the occasion of the start of the new season.

Elnur Mammadov thanked them for the success of our national team in the European and World Championships. He said that he appreciates the successes achieved only by local athletes.

After that, videos related to the tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Champions League, the European Cup, the Business Cup and the world championship held in the United Arab Emirates were shown in Baku.

The team made up of former players of the Azerbaijan national team, which will perform in the championship under the name of "Inter" club, was invited to the stage. The captain of the team, Afran Ismayilov, said that they are looking forward to the start of the games.

Later, the drawing ceremony was held. According to the draw, the matches of the first round have been determined.

I round

"Absheron" - "Birbasha Baku"

"Rela Baku" - "Ateshgah"

"Dinamo Ganja" - "Siyazan"

"Dirchalish" - "Aznur"

"Veteran" - "Baku Fire"

"Zira" - "Odlar Yurdu"

" Inter" - "Sumgayit"

"Turan" - "Galaxy Shusha"

Secretary General Orkhan Huseynov gave information about the teams.

In the end, the executive director of the federation, Taleh Nasibov, announced that Ravan Karimov, a member of the Azerbaijan national team, was awarded the title of the best football player of 2023.

It should be noted that the first 8 places in the Azerbaijan Championship will qualify for the playoffs. After that, the winner will be determined by the Olympic system. The games will be held at the Baku Tennis Academy and will be broadcast live on Idman TV.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz