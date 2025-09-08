8 September 2025
EN

Aykhan Abbasov: "Every Azerbaijani specialist would take on this responsibility"

Football
News
8 September 2025 16:12
27
"The situation is clear to everyone. The current state does not require any special comment."

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Aykhan Abbasov in an interview with Sport24.az ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Ukraine, in which he was appointed as the interim head coach for a single game.

The experienced specialist also commented on stepping up in this difficult situation: "I understand everything well. But I am a son of this homeland. I am sure that any Azerbaijani specialist would take on this responsibility. I will try to do my best."

The national team’s head coach, Fernando Santos, was dismissed today following a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Iceland.

