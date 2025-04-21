21 April 2025
EN

Century’s 'Chronic Illness': Neftchi Misses Out on Medals Yet Again

Football
News
21 April 2025 15:48
12
Century’s 'Chronic Illness': Neftchi Misses Out on Medals Yet Again

The 31st round of the Misli Premier League has officially crushed Neftchi’s hopes of finishing the season with a medal.

The Baku-based club suffered a heavy 0–3 defeat to Qarabag in the Azerbaijan Derby, confirming that they will end the season outside the top three, Idman.biz reports.

With just 35 points after 31 matches, the Black and Whites trail third-place Araz-Nakhchivan by 18 points. Regardless of the outcomes in the final five rounds, the country’s most historic club will walk away empty-handed this season.

Despite still holding the record for the most medals in the Premier League, Neftchi will miss the podium for a second consecutive season. Last year, they finished fifth in the standings.

This marks the continuation of what has become a “chronic illness” for Neftchi in the 21st century. Whenever the team finishes a season without a medal, the trend tends to repeat the following year.

The first such streak came at the end of the 2000s, when Neftchi went three seasons without a single medal—from 2007/08 to 2009/10.

A longer dry spell followed shortly after, as the club had to wait four full seasons to earn even a bronze medal again after clinching three consecutive championships. Between 2013/14 and 2016/17, Neftchi finished each season outside the top three.
The third such streak began last season and has now extended to two years with this campaign’s results.

In total, Neftchi has finished 12 seasons without a medal. The club also went two consecutive seasons without silverware in 1993 and 1993/94. The only time a medal-less season didn’t stretch beyond a single year was in 1997/98.

For the record, Neftchi has claimed 9 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rufat Abbasov: “We’ll fight for victory in our last five matches” – INTERVIEW
18:00
Football

Rufat Abbasov: “We’ll fight for victory in our last five matches” – INTERVIEW

Shamakhi defender Rufat Abbasov spoke following his team’s 2–0 win over Kapaz

Adil Shukurov: “Neftchi is struggling”
17:40
Football

Adil Shukurov: “Neftchi is struggling”

Veteran footballer Adil Shukurov has weighed in on the recent Qarabag vs Neftchi clash in Matchday 31

High-scoring draw for Renat Dadashov’s team in Poland
16:55
Football

High-scoring draw for Renat Dadashov’s team in Poland

Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov featured in his club’s latest Polish Ekstraklasa fixture
LaLiga’s super substitutes revealed – LIST
14:13
Football

LaLiga’s super substitutes revealed – LIST

The top super-subs of Spain's LaLiga have been revealed
Italian soccer league postpones matches following death of Pope Francis
13:14
Football

Italian soccer league postpones matches following death of Pope Francis

The pontiff, a lifelong soccer fan, died at 88
Lack of international experience hurting our players, says U17 head coach
12:09
Football

Lack of international experience hurting our players, says U17 head coach

While he believes the team had the upper hand overall, Nabiyev cited individual mistakes and missed chances as key reasons for the defeat

Most read

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?
19 April 10:33
Football

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, may be on the move
WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat
19 April 18:09
Football

WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat

Azerbaijan national team forward found the net twice in the German championship but couldn't prevent his team from losing
First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO
19 April 10:00
Gymnastics

First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is in full swing, and today marks a milestone

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points
19 April 09:00
Football

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points

The Turkish Super Lig kicked off its 32nd round with two exciting matches