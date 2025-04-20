20 April 2025
Ramon Machado: the match against Qarabag will not be easy

20 April 2025 11:11
Ramon Machado: the match against Qarabag will not be easy

"We went to the match against Turan Tovuz to earn three points. But we know that all matches against them are difficult".

Araz-Nakhchivan striker Ramon Machado said in a statement to Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced striker added that Turan Tovuz is a good team that fights until the end: "I think one point is not a bad result. Because we were outnumbered on the field. We have a match against Sabail in the Premier League ahead. We want to win that match".

He expressed his expectations for the return match of the semi-final of the national cup against Qarabag:

The cup match against Qarabag will not be easy. We will try to reach the final. The score in the second match is not important. A draw could also happen. The main thing is to qualify for the final".

Idman.biz

